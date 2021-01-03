LGC News logo

34 New Cases Of Coronavirus – 18 Local

Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli 2
Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that 34 new cases of Covid-19 had been reported in the last 24 hours, 18 of which were local and one person has died.

Minister Pilli noted that one of the positive cases came to our country by air, 15 people were contacts of the cases detected before and they were under observation during this period, and 18 people were local cases.

The total number of cases of the coronvirus in North Cyprus is 1,640, there have been eight deaths and two people are being treated for the virus in intensive care .

Yeniduzen

 

