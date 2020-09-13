Latest Headlines

32 New Cases of Covid-19 Found Yesterday

Covid-19 infection numbers are on the increase as Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday that 32 cases had been found after 2,254 tests were performed in 24 hours.

Pilli said that five people were discharged. Two of the positive cases had flown to North Cyprus, one was a ferry passenger, meanwhile 15 people were passenger contacts already in quarantine. Fourteen people were local cases, their contacts were being followed up, the minister said.

This brings the total number of cases of Covd-19 in North Cyprus to 573. South Cyprus has recorded 1,523 cases of the virus.

