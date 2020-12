South Cyprus yesterday, recorded 292 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths from the virus in 24 hours.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus is 11,175 and there have been 69 deaths in the south.

In North Cyprus, nine new cases of Covid-19 were detected yesterday, six of which were local, the health minister said. Thirteen people have been discharged.

The total number of cases in the north are 1,138 and five people have died from the virus.

