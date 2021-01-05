Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that in the last 24 hours, there were 26 new cases of the coronavirus, 20 of which were local.

The total number of cases is 1,666, eight people have died from the virus and there are two people in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Yeniduzen reports that in the last week 104 local cases of coronavirus were detected and over 60 contact cases were found.

As of January 4, 2021, 42 students and 14 teachers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The distribution of cases numbers as of Monday is as follows:

Nicosia: 94

Kyrenia: 49

Famagusta: 58

Guzelyurt: 3

Lefke: 1

Iskele: 3

International: 26

BRTK, Yeniduzen