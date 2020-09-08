Health Minister Ali Pilli announced yesterday that the number of new cases of Covid-18 infections is 26.

To clarify, there are 18 cases of people who have been contaminated who were already in quarantine, and have not been in contact with the general public, as announced by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar yesterday.

Four cases arrived from abroad and four are local cases, Pilli said.

This brings the total number of cases in North Cyprus to 437.

Minister Pilli added: “We are determined to make radical decisions. We showed the first sign of this with the quarantine decision we received [from the Council of Ministers] on Saturday.” Pilli went on to say that “There have been various speculations. Respect the statements from us. The statements from us are the most accurate. There has been a slight increase in local cases. We are determined to make radical decisions”.

Pilli said, “We will win this war if we follow the rules of [wearing] masks and social distancing.”

