Twenty five people have tested positive for the coronavirus, 19 of whom are local, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus has risen to 1,735 and there have been nine deaths from the virus.

In South Cyprus, There have been 427 cases of the coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours and two people have died. The total number of cases in the south is 26,208 and 140 deaths.

According to Greek Cypriot daily ‘Politis’, the south of the island is preparing for a new lockdown for three weeks from midnight on Sunday.

Yeniduzen