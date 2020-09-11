Latest Headlines

25 Cases of Covid-19 Reported This Evening

North Cyprus News
Minister of Health – Dr Ali Pilli

Twenty five cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced this evening.

One case had arrived by air, four by ferry, 11 were contacts of passengers already infected and were in quarantine, nine were locals cases, their contacts were being traced, he said. Meanwhile, ten people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that  2,341 PCR tests had been performed today.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 recorded in North Cyprus is now 541.

