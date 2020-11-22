South Cyprus announced yesterday that 245 new cases of Covid-19 had been detected out of 13,443 tests. The total number of coronavirus infections has reached 8,498 and 58 people have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said on Saturday that 17 new cases of Covid-19 had been detected following 1,322 tests. Eleven cases were passengers who arrived in North Cyprus, one was a passenger who tested positive while in quarantine, the other five cases were local, the minister said.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 1,048. Five people have died from the infection.

Quarantine rules and some other restrictions have been extended until the end of the month.

The latest announcement includes some easing of restrictions on arts and culture and also sports, although some bans remain in place.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities have said that providing everyone attending wears face masks, socially distanced art exhibitions, cinema screenings and theatre performances will be permitted with immediate effect. However, entertainment venues such as dance clubs must remain closed.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen, T-Vine