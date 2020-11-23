The South Cyprus authorities have reported that 234 new cases of Covid-19 were detected following 5,167 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In North Cyprus, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that two cases of Covid-19 were detected from 1,503 tests performed in the last 24 hours. Four people have been discharged, he said. Both cases were passengers who arrived in the country carrying the infection.

Meanwhile, the Infectious Diseases Committee has decided not to request PCR tests for ambulance drivers, health personnel and the patients they carry, who cross to the North from the south of Cyprus via the Yeşilırmak border crossing.

The committee has also decided to request a negative PCR test taken, in the last 72 hours, from other people using this crossing.

This decision will come into effect from 11:59 pm tonight.

