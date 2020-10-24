A young motorcyclist was killed last night after his motorcycle collided with a car which turned right across his path.

The accident took place on the Kyrenia-Karaoğlanoğlu main road at around 11.20pm on Friday evening, according to the police report.

Motorcyclist Oğuzhan Gül (23) was struck by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Mehmet Şanverdi who was driving in the opposite direction, and turned right to access the Heybe Restaurant.

The police arrested Mr Şanverdi and investigations into the accident are underway.

Kibris Postasi