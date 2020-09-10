Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that 22 people tested positive for Covid-19 out of 1,210 tests performed in the last 24 hours, while 15 people were discharged.

Pilli said that one of the positive cases came was an airline passenger who arrived in North Cyprus, 16 people were the contacts of the cases previously detected, and had been kept in quarantine during this period, five people were local cases and their contacts were followed up.

This brings the total of Covid-19 cases in North Cyprus to 516. There have been no new deaths from the virus announced.

Yeniduzen