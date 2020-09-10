Latest Headlines

22 New Cases of Covid-19 Reported Today

5 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that 22 people tested positive for Covid-19 out of 1,210 tests performed in the last 24 hours, while 15 people were discharged.

Pilli said that one of the positive cases came was an airline passenger who arrived in North Cyprus, 16 people were the contacts of the cases previously detected, and had been kept in quarantine during this period, five people were local cases and their contacts were followed up. 

This brings the total of Covid-19 cases in North Cyprus to 516. There have been no new deaths from the virus announced.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Tatar Visits Ship Laying New Undersea Waterpipes

Tatar Visits Ship Laying New Undersea Waterpipes

2 hours ago
Photo of Unions Demand Rotating Work System

Unions Demand Rotating Work System

10 hours ago
Photo of 19 Covid-19 Patients Transported to Turkey

19 Covid-19 Patients Transported to Turkey

10 hours ago
Photo of Nineteen New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

Nineteen New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

20 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker