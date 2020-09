Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that 21 new cases of Covid-19 had been discovered out of 2,002 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Pilli said that 12 of the positive cases had been those that had been in quarantine, nine were local cases, their contacts were being followed up. Meanwhile eight people were discharged.

The total of Covid-19 cases recorded in North Cyprus is 628.

Yeniduzen