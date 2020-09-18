Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said today that 21 people tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,088 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Minister Pilli said that one of the positive cases arrived by air, 17 people were the contacts of the cases detected previously, they were kept in quarantine during this period, three were local cases and their contacts were followed up and 29 people were discharged.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old male patient with Covid-19 was placed in intensive care. It was reported that the patient was not suffering from any chronic diseases and had been given plasma treatment before his condition deteriorated. This makes the third Covid-19 patient placed in intensive care.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in North Cyprus is now 672.

Yeniduzen