A total of 18 Syrian refugees, including two women, two children and 14 men, who were found to have entered the country illegally, were arrested by police teams in the stone quarries area between Yeniereköy and Dipkarpaz, following information received from the Coast Guard Command.

Police also arrested two people suspected of human trafficking who were waiting in the area with their vehicles.

The refugees are currently in quarantine while the two suspected of trafficking will appear at Yeni Iskele court today.

Another Syrian male was arrested separately at the quarries bringing the total to 19.

Kibris Postasi