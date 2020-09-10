Nineteen TRNC citizens who have Covid-19 have been airlifted to Turkey

The first plane for shipment took off from Ankara and arrived at Ercan last night.

The same aircraft made four round trips overnight to convey groups of twelve infected people to Turkey.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, Turkish announced that Covid-19 infected citizens, if they chose to, could be transported to Turkey for treatment.

He recalled that Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay on August 27, had said that Turkey would not permit any overburdening of the TRNC healthcare system. TRNC citizens could be transported to Turkey for treatment if they wished.

Within this context, the transport of Covid-19 patients to Turkey began after midnight, he said yesterday.

Tatar said that health was a priority but the government would not permit the economy to collapse.

Currently, new 100-bed pandemic hospital is being built adjacent to Nicosia State Hospital. The building is expected to be completed next month.

Kibris Postasi