Following the discovery of an abandoned speed boat in Sadrazamköy yesterday morning, 15 refugees were found during a search in a forested area between Koruçam and Sadrazamköy.

The refugees are aged between 16 and 38 years. Meanwhile police are continuing to patrol the region.

Earlier on, locals had reported seeing two young refugees who had said they had been sheltering in the forest and that they were hungry.

