A boat carrying 175 refugees from Syria, has capsized off the coast between the villages of Taşlıca and Boltaşlı. Special police teams helped to rescue the people who were then transported to İskele.

According to the information provided by the Police Press Officer, at around 3.30 am, the boat carrying 30 women, 69 children and 76 men, capsized about 30 meters offshore.

The asylum-seekers have been moved to the Fazıl Küçük Sports Hall, will undergo health checks.

The Civil Defence, İskele District Governorate and İskele Municipality teams are working in coordination to supply of the needs of the asylum seekers – blankets food, clothing etc.

The children’s clothes are soaked, (there is a one month old baby among the children) and a call has been made for donations of unwanted clothing.

Donations can be left a the town hall in Yenierenköy.

Contact numbers: Dursun Bulut: 0542 853 55 47 Pınar Selengin: 0542 884 69 68

Kibris Postasi, Yeni Duzen