On Thursday, 1,176 coronavirus tests were performed and that as a result of these tests, 16 suspected cases of coronavirus were found. The 16 people undertook a PCR test to confirm their condition. Minister Pilli stated today that 12 of the 16 people sent for further investigation yesterday were found to be negative following analysis of the results and the other four results were expected.

The tests were performed on hospital employees, the police, the fire brigade, petrol station staff, supermarkets worker, municipality and polyclinic staff. The total number of tests performed to date has reached 11,010.

Health minister, Ali Pilli, announced that two other people being treated at a hospital in North Cyprus had been discharged yesterday, and that the number of patients being treated for coronavirus had fallen to three. The number of patients who have recovered amounted to 101 out of a total of 108 cases, (31 of the cases were German tourists), while there were four deaths – two were from the German tourist party.

