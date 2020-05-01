Latest Headlines

16 Suspected Cases of Covid-19 Found Yesterday

34 mins ago
95 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - CoronavirusOn Thursday, 1,176 coronavirus tests were performed and that as a result of these tests, 16 suspected cases of coronavirus were found. The 16 people undertook a PCR test to confirm their condition. Minister Pilli stated today that 12 of the 16 people sent for further investigation yesterday were found to be negative following analysis of the results and the other four results were expected.

The tests were performed on hospital employees, the police, the fire brigade, petrol station staff, supermarkets worker, municipality and polyclinic staff. The total number of tests performed to date has reached 11,010.

Health minister, Ali Pilli, announced that two other people being treated at a hospital in North Cyprus had been discharged yesterday, and that the number of patients being treated for coronavirus had fallen to three. The number of patients who have recovered amounted to 101 out of a total of 108 cases, (31 of the cases were German tourists), while there were four deaths – two were from the German tourist party.

Diyalog

Related Articles

Photo of PM Puts Positive Spin on Economic Conditions

PM Puts Positive Spin on Economic Conditions

3 seconds ago
Photo of Opposition Blasts Gov’t Handling of Coronavirus Crisis

Opposition Blasts Gov’t Handling of Coronavirus Crisis

24 hours ago
Photo of TC Workers in South Cyprus Remain Unpaid

TC Workers in South Cyprus Remain Unpaid

24 hours ago
Photo of Skies Overcast Rainfall in the Afternoon

Skies Overcast Rainfall in the Afternoon

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker