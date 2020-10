In the first nine months of this year, 16 people died in road traffic accidents in the TRNC.

According to the Police Press Officer, nine fatal accidents occurred between 1 January and 2 October, this led to the deaths of 10 vehicle drivers and two passengers, two motorcyclists, and two pedestrians.

Distribution of deaths caused by road accidents by town is:

Kyrenia – 8

Famagusta – 3

Güzelyurt – 2

Nicosia – 1

Iskele – 1

Yeniduzen