Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said that 14 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours. He said that 1,302 tests were performed and two people were discharged.

Pilli said that three of the positive cases were airline passengers arriving in North Cyprus, seven people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under surveillance during this period and four were local cases and contact was being followed up.

Stating that the contact follow-up of the cases was being carried out meticulously by the Ministry of Health teams, Minister Pilli emphasised that PCR tests are performed on the contacts wherever positive cases are detected, and that the ministry’s contact follow-up teams are working around the clock without compromise.

The total number of Covid-19 cases to date has reached 411.

Yeniduzen