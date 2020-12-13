Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said today that 13 new cases of Covid-19 had been detected in the last 24 hours.

The health minister said that five were infected passengers arriving in the country and eight cases were local.

This brings the total of Covid-19 cases in North Cyprus to 1,270 and six deaths.

Meanwhile, in south Cyprus, 301 new positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours, and one person has died. The total number of cases in the south is 15,101 and 101 people have died from the virus.

BRTK, Yeniduzen